Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 441,805 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,805 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,127,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,183,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,403,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

