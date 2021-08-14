Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Billion Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,749,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,483,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of COST traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $448.36. The stock has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

