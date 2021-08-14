Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 495,259 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $941,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.55. 99,825,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,354,672. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

