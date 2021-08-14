Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.170-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.26 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,521. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.