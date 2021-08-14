Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.99.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.32. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

