Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.84. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 3,300 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$183.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80.

Foraco International Company Profile (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

