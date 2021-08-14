Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $309.33 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $309.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

