Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Up to $12.80

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $13.65. Fossil Group shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 14,129 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $722.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,255,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,642,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,183,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,791 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,338 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

