Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.51. The company had a trading volume of 82,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,097. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $172.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

