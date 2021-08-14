freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €17.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. freenet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

FRA FNTN opened at €20.07 ($23.61) on Thursday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.66.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

