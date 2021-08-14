Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.24 ($56.75).

FRA:FRE opened at €46.34 ($54.51) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €44.82. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

