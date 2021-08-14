Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Benchmark

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

