Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 7,026 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up about 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $26,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 10,826.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 985,244 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.12. 1,412,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,095. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.