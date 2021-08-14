Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. 3,999,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,096,803. The company has a market cap of $163.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

