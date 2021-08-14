Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 1,886 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 69.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,385,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.