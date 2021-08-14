Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

