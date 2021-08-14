Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 38 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after acquiring an additional 189,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.85. The company has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $448.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

