Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) vs. Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Head-To-Head Survey

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -15.70% -14.35% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fury Gold Mines and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 172.88%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.67%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Fury Gold Mines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -8.80 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -5.42

Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Fury Gold Mines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

