Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Futu accounts for approximately 1.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FUTU traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.60. 4,448,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157,388. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.20.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
