Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Futu accounts for approximately 1.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUTU traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.60. 4,448,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157,388. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.20.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

