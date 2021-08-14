FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.33) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.03). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $861.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $23,747,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $22,397,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 312,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.