FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.19).

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nano-X Imaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NNOX opened at $27.19 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $94.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -22.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.