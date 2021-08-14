FY2021 Earnings Forecast for STAG Industrial, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for STAG Industrial in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Capital One Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STAG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $42.04.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

