FY2021 EPS Estimates for AB SKF (publ) Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.08.

SKFRY stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

