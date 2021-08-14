FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlas Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Atlas in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

ATCO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the first quarter worth about $4,511,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

