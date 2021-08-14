FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.