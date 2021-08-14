FY2021 EPS Estimates for Helios Technologies, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Helios Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $3.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.45.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

HLIO stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 85,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

