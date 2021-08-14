FY2021 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Metro in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.80.

MRU stock opened at C$63.87 on Friday. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$66.25. The company has a market cap of C$15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

