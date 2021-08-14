FY2021 EPS Estimates for Metromile, Inc. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metromile in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Metromile’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MILE opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Metromile has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The business had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter valued at $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter valued at $6,990,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter valued at $7,311,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

