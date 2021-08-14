FY2021 EPS Estimates for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $157.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,742,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 517,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 637,626 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

