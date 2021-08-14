FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Cut by Cormark (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.69.

ABX stock opened at C$25.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.44. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

