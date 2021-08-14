G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) & Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Head to Head Contrast

Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) and G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Man Wah has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G6 Materials has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of G6 Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Man Wah and G6 Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Man Wah N/A N/A N/A G6 Materials -33.99% -99.25% -56.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Man Wah and G6 Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Man Wah $1.55 billion 5.36 $209.51 million N/A N/A G6 Materials $920,000.00 19.06 -$1.01 million N/A N/A

Man Wah has higher revenue and earnings than G6 Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Man Wah and G6 Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Man Wah 0 0 1 0 3.00 G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Man Wah beats G6 Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc. The company is also involved in the production and sale of chairs and other products to high-speed railways, cinema chains, and other business customers, as well as metal mechanisms for recliners; advertising and marketing of home furnishing products; property investment business; operation, leasing, and management of furniture malls; manufacturing and trading of sofas, bedding products, other furniture, and furniture components, as well as foam products; and research and production of smart drive machines and electric regulators. In addition, it offers property management and development services; offshore sales, business consultancy, and back office support services; business management and design services; warehouse services; brand management; import and export services; operates hotel; and sells residential properties. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a total of 4,122 brand stores in China. It has operations in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and Indonesia. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fo Tan, Hong Kong.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

