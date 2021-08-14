Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 33,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 786% from the average daily volume of 3,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

