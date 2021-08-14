Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. Galecto has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Galecto in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

