Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLPEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

GLPEY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 150,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,034. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

