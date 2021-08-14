GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 24th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
NYSE:GNT opened at $5.35 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
