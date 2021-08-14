Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.96 and last traded at $163.96. Approximately 279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.03.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

