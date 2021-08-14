GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Financial Comparison

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GAN and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05% Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GAN and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75 Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88

GAN currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.94%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.42%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and Integral Ad Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 19.08 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -38.95 Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integral Ad Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats GAN on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

