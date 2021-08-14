Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 968,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 187,289 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 641,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after buying an additional 38,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 563,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $52.81. 1,282,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

