GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) PT Raised to C$67.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of GDIFF stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

