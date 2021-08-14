GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.04 ($42.40).

ETR:G1A opened at €38.45 ($45.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €38.62 ($45.44).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

