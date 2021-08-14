General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.41.

General Motors stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. 11,814,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,029,686. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

