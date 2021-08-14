Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $22.67. Generation Bio shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 1,384 shares.

Specifically, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,587,077.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Generation Bio by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

