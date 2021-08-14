Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. 425,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

