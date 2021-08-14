Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.16. 4,341,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $71.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

