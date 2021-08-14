Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $404.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

