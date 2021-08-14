Gleason Group Inc. Has $18.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 6.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.18. 1,514,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

