Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 3,793 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

XOM stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,930,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. The stock has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

