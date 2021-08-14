Gleason Group Inc. Takes Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 12,276,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,891. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.