Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,621 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 1.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,569,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 375.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3,225.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 70,519 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAVE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 1,604,401 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

