Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.09.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $10.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.42. The company had a trading volume of 467,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,065. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.11 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $277.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

